Amar Bhashar Chalachchitra 1429 to feature ‘Hawa’, ‘Damal’

Splash

TBS Report
04 February, 2023, 10:55 am
Last modified: 04 February, 2023, 11:00 am

The event will feature screenings of movies from both Bangladesh and West Bengal

Amar Bhashar Chalachchitra 1429, the largest Bangla language film festival, is set to screen recent releases like 'Hawa,' 'Beauty Circus,' 'Damal,' and 'Manikbabur Megh', in addition to the classics.

The event will feature screenings of movies from both Bangladesh and West Bengal. A documentary and two more short films are also expected to be screened at the festival. Fans and audiences will have the chance to talk and interact with dignitaries and the cast and crew.  

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The biggest Bangla film festival's 21st edition will be held at the TSC facilities of Dhaka University from 5 to 9 February.

The festival is being organised by the Dhaka University Film Society (DUFS) with the goal of spreading awareness of Bangla cinema to a wider audience.  

Hiralal Sen, the first filmmaker on the Indian subcontinent, will be honoured during the festival's closing ceremony. The 'Hiralal Sen Padak' will be given to the year's top movie.

The festival is open to everyone and tickets will be available on the spot.

