Bangladesh's 'Hawa' to get India-wide release via Reliance, CEPL

India's Reliance Entertainment and Singapore-based Continental Entertainment Private Limited will release Bangladesh's Oscars submission Hawa across India.

This will be the first time ever that a purely Bangladeshi film has received a wide pan-India release, reports entertainment website Deadline Hollywood.

Directed by Mejbaur Rahman Sumon, the fantasy thriller will be released in Kolkata and the state of West Bengal on 16 December, coinciding with Bangladesh's Victory Day national holiday.

It will be followed by a release in several cities across India beginning on 30 December.

Produced by Sun Music and Motion Pictures, the film was released in Bangladesh theatres on 29 July, where it is still playing more than four months later.

Filmed at sea during the pandemic, it tells the story of a group of fishermen who find a beautiful creature under the sea.

CEPL acquired rights to the film for India, Singapore, the Middle East and Europe, and has so far also released it theatrically in Singapore.