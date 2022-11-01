Chanchal Chowdhury lauded after 'Hawa' gets overwhelming response in Kolkata

TBS Report
01 November, 2022, 09:10 am
Last modified: 01 November, 2022, 09:16 am

People queue up to see the movie ‘Hawa’ at Nandan on Monday. The movie is being screened as part of the fourth Bangladesh Film Festival in Kolkata. Photo: My Kolkata
People queue up to see the movie ‘Hawa’ at Nandan on Monday. The movie is being screened as part of the fourth Bangladesh Film Festival in Kolkata. Photo: My Kolkata

At the ongoing Bangladesh Film Festival in Kolkata, Chanchal Chowdhury, the lead actor of "Hawa", is soaking in the overwhelming audience response to the movie, reports The Economic Times.

"Hawa", shown free of cost, had a full house during its two screenings at Nandan, a government-sponsored film and cultural centre in Kolkata, on the 4th Bangladesh Film Festival, which began on 29 October.

The line of people stretched for half a kilometer, while a portion of the audience sat on the auditorium floor to watch the film. Following the overwhelming public response, the number of screenings of the film in the festival was upped from four to five, The Economic Times reported.

"Our greatest reward is to get the love of the Kolkata audience. Feeling so happy that Hawa was watched by the film-loving people on this part of the border as well. This success reaffirms that there is no division among Bengali audiences," Chanchal Chowdhury told PTI on the sidelines of the inaugural function on Saturday (29 October) night.

However, he regretted that the film could not be commercially released in Kolkata theatres.

"Apart from Dhaka, Hawa was screened in many other places. But it did not happen in West Bengal. I understand there are certain complications which prevented its release," Chanchal Chowdhury added.

The film will be screened again 2 November, a Bangladesh Deputy High Commission official said.

"We are delighted with the way the people of West Bengal have received the film. This shows a good film does not know any geographical barrier," the official said.

"Hawa," directed by Mejbaur Rahman Sumon, tells the story of a group of fishermen who find a beautiful young woman in their net while fishing in the middle of the sea.

"Hawa" stars Nazifa Tushi, Sariful Razz and Shohel Mondol among others.

