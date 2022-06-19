Din: The Day drops trailer

TBS Report
19 June, 2022, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 21 June, 2022, 11:10 am

Din: The Day drops trailer

The film will is all set for theatre release this Eid-Ul-Adha

TBS Report
19 June, 2022, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 21 June, 2022, 11:10 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

AJ (Ananta Jalil) is back with his wife Barsha for Bangladesh's biggest blockbuster yet. Slated to be released on Eid Ul Adha the 3-minute trailer has already gained major traction on social media platforms.

The trailer is chock full of action, exotic locations and the best VFX Dhallywood can manage. Ananta Jalil, with varying lengths of hair, kills his way through the bad guys in a variety of settings and on every vehicle imaginable. His leading lady both on and off screen Afiea Nusrat Barsha also joins in on the action and can be seen shooting at the ground from the window of a truck.

The movie is directed by Iranian director Murtaza Otash Jamjam.  

