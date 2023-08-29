Dhaka Flow Park Sessions begin on 1 September

Dhaka Flow will be hosting the Park Sessions Yoga classes from 1 September to 28 October, every Friday and Saturday at 5 PM in Justice Shahabuddin Ahmed Park in Gulshan 2.

These sessions provide a holistic approach to wellness for beginners and seasoned yogis. Interested participants can buy tickets from Dhaka Flow or instagram handle @dhakaflow.

Participants are encouraged to bring their own yoga mats. Whether engaging with yoga for the first time or seeking to deepen the practice, the Park Sessions offer a sanctuary for self-discovery, growth and connection.

Immerse in the embrace of nature, guided by the expertise of Dhaka Flow's instructors and the support of Olio Orolio olive oil.