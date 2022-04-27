Deepika Padukone is now on Cannes Film Festival jury

Splash

Hindustan Times
27 April, 2022, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 27 April, 2022, 01:40 pm

Related News

Deepika Padukone is now on Cannes Film Festival jury

Deepika Padukone has been named a member of the jury at the upcoming Cannes Film Festival. She has joined the likes of actor Rebecca Hall, filmmaker Jeff Nichols and Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi.

Hindustan Times
27 April, 2022, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 27 April, 2022, 01:40 pm
Deepika Padukone. Photo: Collected via Harpers Bazaar
Deepika Padukone. Photo: Collected via Harpers Bazaar

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone will be part of the main jury at the Cannes Film Festival.

Beginning her movie career with a Kannada work, Aishwarya, in which she played the titular character, she hit the limelight with the Shah Rukh Khan starrer, Om Shanti Om in 2007 that fetched her a Filmfare Award. Later, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat and Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela as well as Piku with the late Irrfan Khan and Amitabh Bachchan firmed up her position in the Hindi cinema. She also acted in the Hollywood production, XXX: Return of Xander Cage. 

The jury for the Festival's 75th edition will be presided over by French actor Vincent Lindon. Gruff and talented as well as reportedly onetime close to Monaco's Princess Caroline, he scooped the Best Actor Award for The Measure of a Man at Cannes 2015. As a laid-off factory hand pushed into serving as a security guard, a position he hated, Lindon won international fame with this work.

The last French star to have been the jury president was Isabelle Huppert in 2009. French celebrities have often held this role in an anniversary year, such as Yves Montand in 1987 for the 40th Festival, Gérard Depardieu in 1993 for the 45th edition, and Isabelle Adjani in 1997 for the 50th.

British writer, director and actor Rebecca Hall would also be on the jury. One of my most favourite of her movies was Woody Allen's romantic comedy, Vicky Christina Barcelona. A lovely summertime drama set in Spain, she along with Scarlett Johansson, Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem gave the emotional triangle a never-to-be-forgotten feel. Hall appeared in a wide array of films like Ron Howard's Frost/Nixon and Ben Affleck's crime caper, The Town.

The nine-member jury will also include Asghar Farhadi (whose A Hero has recently hit a plagiarism controversy), and Swedish actress Naomi Rapace and Jasmine Trinca (actor-director from Italy) among others.

The Festival will run from May 17 to 26.

Deepika Padukone / Cannes Film Festival

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Elon Musk’s vision for Twitter may clash with Twitter’s own. Photo: Bloomberg

Musk is the wrong leader for Twitter’s vital mission

1h | Panorama
Their plumage is beaded with numerous eye-like spots, akin to its namesake, the peacock. Photo: eBird

Of peacock-pheasant, jungle rules, and lucky strike: A birdwatching story

3h | Earth
Photos: Noor-a-Alam

How mosques and markets created an illegal marketplace for jammers, boosters

3h | Panorama
Dr Zaidi Sattar. Sketch: TBS

‘The protection of import-substituting industries is creating an anti-export bias’

4h | Interviews

More Videos from TBS

Construction work of police station has not yet stopped in Kalabagan field

Construction work of police station has not yet stopped in Kalabagan field

2h | Videos
The many claimants of Tentultala field

The many claimants of Tentultala field

2h | Videos
Pushing sharks to extinction only for a few bucks

Pushing sharks to extinction only for a few bucks

21h | Videos
Rapid urbanisation boosts housing in districts towns

Rapid urbanisation boosts housing in districts towns

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture used on representational purposes. Photo: Shutterstock
Infrastructure

Dhaka city subway project is risky, ambitious: Experts

2
With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours
Industry

With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours

3
Photo: Collected
Economy

Rod, scrap market stagnates 

4
KGH Chapter 2. Photo: Collected
Splash

Amazon Prime Video acquires OTT Rights for KGF: Chapter 2

5
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Bangladesh opts to sell surplus power to neighbours

6
Dhaka for revoking double fumigation of US cotton, to seek duty-free market access
Economy

Dhaka for revoking double fumigation of US cotton, to seek duty-free market access