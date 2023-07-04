'Surongo' to hit theatres in Saudi Arabia

Amidst the success of Bangladeshi films in theatres across the country on the festive occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, makers of Afran Nisho's debut feature film 'Surongo' have said that the film is all set to make its global release across different continents.

However, a particular country being on that list sparked interest among film enthusiasts, as this is reportedly the first time a Bangladeshi film will hit theatres in Saudi Arabia.

On Monday, the film's lead actors Afran Nisho and Tama Mirza, director Raihan Rafi, Chorki CEO Redoan Rony and Alpha-i Managing Director Shahriar Shakil addressed several issues regarding the film, including the global release details, to journalists during a press briefing at Star Cineplex in SKS Tower, Mohakhali, Dhaka.

Addressing the media, Shahriar Shakil said, "As part of our global release, 'Surongo' will be released in seven countries in the Middle East in phases. This is most probably the first Bangladeshi movie to be released in Saudi Arabia, a country which has a great fanbase of Nisho among the expat Bangladeshi community."

"We have also finalised Surongo's release in the United States, Canada, and Australia as well. It will be released on July 7 in six cities, including Melbourne, Canberra, Sydney, and Darwin in Australia, and then on July 21 in New York, USA, and Canada. Then will be released in other states across the US from July 28," Shakil added.

At the press briefing, the makers of 'Surongo' informed that the film is slated to be released by India's Shree Venkatesh Films (SVF) under import-export policy.

SVF is one of the film conglomerates in India, and Surongo has already been sent to the Indian censor board for approval. If the film gets approved, it will be released across India on a large scale, makers of the film said.

In the Middle East, 'Surongo' is scheduled to be released with Arabic subtitles, they added.

Released on the day of Eid-ul-Azha, 'Surongo' has been successfully running at multiplexes and single-screen movie theatres across the country.