'The Conjuring' spinoff sequel 'The Nun 2' to hit theatres in September

The Nun 2 will see Taissa Farmiga and Bonnie Aarons reprising their roles as Sister Irene and Demon Nun Valek respectively

&quot;The Nun&quot;. Photo: Collected
"The Nun". Photo: Collected

The sequel to "The Conjuring" spinoff "The Nun" is ready to hit theatres on 8 September 2023,  five years after the original film debut. 

While Warner Bros is delaying or cancelling multiple projects, the official announcement of theatrical release for the movie may bring a sigh of relief for horror lovers. 

The Nun 2 will see Taissa Farmiga and Bonnie Aarons reprising their roles as Sister Irene and Demon Nun Valek respectively. 

Meanwhile, Michael Chaves (The Conjuring 3: The Devil made me do it) has taken the director's seat. 

For the unversed, The Nun centred around the malicious spirit named Valek, famously known as the demon nun who first appeared in The Conjuring 2 in 2016. 

Released on 7 September 2018, "The Nun" minted $365 million worldwide over a reported $22 million budget. 

Despite being a massive box office hit, "The Nun" did not sit well with the critics. 

However, the box office numbers have suggested it as a deserving candidate for a sequel.

