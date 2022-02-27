Actor Taissa Farmiga shares ‘The Nun 2’ movie update

Hollywood actor Taissa Farmiga who starred in 2018 horror flick "The Nun", one of the most popular spinoff of "The Conjuring", has shared an update about "The Nun 2."

Taissa Farmiga played the role of Sister Irene in The Nun, assigned to investigate the suicide of a young Nun in Romania, which later turned out to be a mayhem of deadly demonic force.

Taissa Farmiga as sister Irene. Photo: Collected

During an interview with THR, Taissa Farmiga said, "There have definitely been whisperings and talks in the last year, but the pandemic has obviously affected everything including filming and such. So I heard mentions of it back in the fall, maybe, and there were talks of potentially trying to see what my availability was. But I also haven't seen a script. So I haven't heard anything definitive or anyone say, 'Hey, this is going.' So I don't know, but I would love to go back and visit Sister Irene. It's been years."

Taissa Farmiga's oldest sister Vera Ann Farmiga is a very known face in the conjuring universe and has starred in The Conjuring trilogy as real-life paranormal investigator Lorraine Warren.

The Nun is one of three spinoffs of The Conjuring alongside "Annabelle" and "The Curse of La Llorona."