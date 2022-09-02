Winnie the Pooh horror movie releases trailer

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey just released its first trailer and is a complete subversion of the iconic books and subsequent Disney cartoons. The original A.A. Milne's books became public domain earlier this year, which means that the filmmakers can use his name and story, as long as the stand-alone project does not use elements written by Disney.

The trailer depicts an adult Christopher Robin who returns to the 100 Acre Wood he abandoned and encounters Pooh and Piglet again, but they have become wild and bloodthirsty, literally, since Robin abandoned them as a child. The rest of the trailer sets it up to be a slasher film reminiscent of the late nineties and early 2000s.

No release date has yet been announced but industry insiders speculate that the movie will release sometime early in 2023.

