Netflix’s horror flick ‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ to release on 18 February

Netflix's upcoming film 'Texas Chainsaw Massacre', a direct sequel to the 1974 horror flick of the same name is all set to hit the streaming giant on 18 February.

The forthcoming film continues the story of the 1974 film, with Sally Hardesty, the only survivor from the original film, who is pumped up to take revenge on Leatherface, the harrowing mass killer.

The trailer of the film opens with ominous background music intensifying the horror of the sequel. It shows glimpses of the newcomers and teases the return of 70's cannibalistic killer with the thirst of more blood.

It also showed how Leatherface chases the newcomers with a chainsaw.

Near the end of the trailer, Leatherface, now old but equally terrifying, is seen holding a grotesque human skin mask.

The Netflix synopsis of the upcoming film:

Melody (Sarah Yarkin), her teenage sister Lila (Elsie Fisher), and their friends Dante (Jacob Latimore) and Ruth (Nell Hudson), head to the remote town of Harlow, Texas, to start an idealistic new business venture. But their dream soon turns into a waking nightmare when they accidentally disrupt Leatherface's home. He is the deranged serial killer whose blood-soaked legacy continues to haunt the area's residents — including Sally Hardesty (Olwen Fouéré), the sole survivor of his infamous 1973 massacre, hell-bent on seeking revenge.

