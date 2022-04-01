Coke studio Bangla drops second song by Momtaz and Mizan

After the incredible success of Nasek Nasek, Coke studio Bangla has released their second song, Prarthona, on Friday.

Momotaz Begom and Mizan Rahman provided vocals for the track. The song was produced, composed and arranged by Shayan Chowdhury Arnob.

Prarthona is a mashup of 'Allah Megh De', written and composed by Girin Chakraborty, and 'Baba Maulana', written and Composed by Monir Hossain.

Video of Prarthona | Coke Studio Bangla | Season One | Momotaz Begom X Mizan Rahman

People of rural areas used to chant a prayer "Allah Megh De" during droughts, which were prevalent in Bangladesh during the 60's to 90's, with the hope that God will make it rain and save them from the natural calamity. Prarthona is based on this prayer.

MD. Makhon Mia, Animes Roy, Warda Ashraf, Armeen Musa, Rubayat Reham, and Jannatul Firdous Akbar provided background vocals for the track.

The band was comprised of Boga Taleb (Vocals and Khomok), Imran Ahmed (Electric Guitar), Shuvendu Das Shuvo (Guitar), Saadul Islam (Banjitar), Resalat Rasheed Dhrubo (Bass), Rahin Haider (Tenor Saxophone), Sayonton Mangsang (Flute), Mohammad Mokarram Hossain (Drums), Mithun Chakraborty (Percussions), Mubarak Islam (Percussions), Nazrul Islam (Dhol), Sawai Khan (Khartal) Shayan Chowdhury Arnob (Piano), Adit Rahman (Keys), Salahuddin Mahmud (Harmonium), and Dare Khan (Sarengi).

The Maizbhandari team was comprised of MD Shajahan Ali, Shumon Das, Shamim Uddin, and Jewel De.