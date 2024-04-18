Oli Boy: A Nigerian Igbo talent among us

Each Coke Studio Bangla (CSB) season pilots with a bang! CSB took off with Animes Roy's Hajong-Bangla fusion track 'Nasek Nasek'. Season 2 pilot track 'Murir Tin' stitched together the 'Chatgaiya,' 'Sylheti' and 'Bagura' dialects in one track, preserving the soul of fusion. For Season 3, the CSB team crossed local boundaries and 'weaved' a Nigerian musical experience through the track 'Tati'.



Make room for Oli Boy! Chances are you've already heard this 28-year-old Nigerian millennial's music on social media reels and TikTok. Now, allow us to introduce you to Oli Louis, who goes by the stage name Oli Boy.

It began with an unexpected phone call from Coke Studio, giving Oli the chance to make his debut in the third season of CSB with the song 'Tati'. There, he demonstrated his years of choir training, even though his part in the song was quite brief. In addition to his musical talent, Oli proudly rocked a traditional Nigerian outfit in the music video for 'Tati'.



"In the Igbo culture, wearing traditional attire with the isiagu (lion head) print, a red chief's cap, jewellery and carrying an elephant tusk, signifies a deep connection to the culture and heritage of the Igbo people," Oli said, describing his attire in the music video.



"It's about cultural pride and identity: a method to honour and uphold the profound cultural heritage of the Igbo people. The red chief's cap called 'Okpu Agu' or 'Okpu Nze,' frequently worn by Igbo leaders, symbolises authority, respect, and recognition. Moreover, the jewelry and complex patterns of the Isiagu print may indicate wealth and a person's social rank," Oli further added.



It is also worn to connect to their ancestor. The symbolism in his attire is a storyline in its own merit. The elephant tusk is a symbol often associated with their elders.

Besides, Oli also wrote his own lyrics for 'Tati'.

"Sadly, our language doesn't have poetry associated with weaving, like they do in the Bangla culture. So I wrote my lyrics in a manner which serves as a poetry to the Taant culture. I call it Unity," he said.



It all started with TikTok

Oli's journey with Bangla music didn't start with CSB. He had to earn his place in the scene, but not by going through countless auditions or appearing on reality shows.

Oli already had musical talent. All it took was a simple karaoke cover of 'Shada Shada Kala Kala' from 'Hawa,' performed in his natural voice, and he quickly achieved viral success overnight.

"A friend recorded my rendition of 'Shada Shada Kala Kala' and uploaded it to TikTok. It went viral incredibly fast! It's reached 7.6 million views so far. I was unaware of this, since I hadn't posted the video myself. My friend filled me in later about how much people enjoyed my cover," Oli shared in his youthful Nigerian accent, sprinkling in some Bangla words here and there.

When his cover song went viral, Oli was flooded with collaboration offers. About a year ago, Muza, a star in Bangla urban pop, proposed a collaboration with Oli. This opportunity marked Oli's first time participating in a professional music production. They named the song 'Hasho Mona Lisa.'



But why name a song after a famous painting?



Oli explained, "In Da Vinci's painting, the Mona Lisa isn't really smiling. Our song 'Hasho Mona Lisa' sends a clear message to all the girls who mask their sadness behind makeup and fake smiles. They shouldn't emulate the Mona Lisa's ambiguous expression; instead, they should smile genuinely and wholeheartedly."



The success of 'Hasho Mona Lisa' got Oli thinking bravely. He wanted to do something all on his own now. This led to 'Rani', Oli's first solo Afro-Bangla track. Oli had a point to prove and through 'Rani', it was proven.

"This my humble effort to bring together Afro beats with the beauty of Bangla language and melody. Together, I try to give them an Afro-Bangla rhythm," he answered.

In 2020, Oli moved to Bangladesh to work in the garment industry, putting music aside. "I hadn't been involved in music since moving to Bangladesh," he shared. Business did come between him and music but, eventually, music manifested.



After hearing the beautiful song 'Olir O Kotha Shune' by the legendary Hemanta Mukherjee, which incidentally included his name, Oli felt inspired to return to music.

Originally from Nigeria and a member of the Igbo tribe, Oli grew up performing hymns and choruses in a church choir. "We sang both English and Igbo hymns and choruses during church services," he said.



Oli is filled with hope and high expectations for a dream project ever since being recognised by one of the leaders of the Bangla music industry, Fuad Almuqtadir.

"Fuad Bhai was in town. He checked out my songs, and we casually laid down a few bars and verses in his studio. He told me, 'Once I'm back in Bangladesh, we'll do music together.' That really lifted my spirits," Oli said, beaming from ear to ear.

"I'm really looking forward to making this happen!"

With his career on a swift ascent, it was only a matter of time before larger platforms would take notice of him. Meanwhile, Oli keeps himself busy with performances at weddings and DJ nights, with event organisers eager to secure this emerging talent for their events.

