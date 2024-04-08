Coke Studio Bangla all set to return with Season 3, featuring 11 songs

Coca-Cola announced on Monday that Coke Studio Bangla, the digital-first music platform under the franchise, is all set to return with its third season on 13 April.

Building upon the success of previous seasons, eason 3 will feature more than 180 musicians and artists from across Bangladesh and the world coming together to create new memorable songs and soulful musical fusions.

Season 3 will contain a total of 11 new songs that will feature a wide range of artists from diverse backgrounds, presenting multiple genres of Bangla music.

Much like the first two seasons, Shayan Chowdhury Arnob is the music curator for season 3. He will be joined by other music producers such as Pritom Hasan, Emon Chowdhury, Shuvendu Das Shuvo, and others.

Speaking about season 3, Shayan Chowdhury Arnob, Music Curator of Coke Studio Bangla, said, "We are thrilled to embark on yet another journey of musical brilliance and cultural celebration. This season promises to be a testament to our commitment to innovation and creativity, as we push the boundaries of music and storytelling even further. From traditional melodies to contemporary beats, Coke Studio Bangla Season 3 promises to be a celebration of artistic diversity and creative expression."

The success of the first two seasons with global audiences piqued the interest of numerous foreign artists, who reached out to be a part of season 3. According to the platform, fans can expect some interesting collaborations as the season progresses.

The new season will see several familiar faces return with new songs including Arnob, Pritom, Emon Chowdhury, and Meghdol. In addition to that, new artists will be making their Coke Studio Bangla debut, including the iconic Habib Wahid.

Ju-un Nahar, Managing Director of Coca-Cola Bangladesh, said, "The support we have received from our fans over the last two seasons has truly been amazing. It is their passion and enthusiasm that continue to inspire us to push beyond conventions and create something truly extraordinary. We have a number of surprises stored for our audiences, and we believe that everyone will love the work we put in for the new season."

According to the analytics, Coke Studio Bangla has successfully popularised Bangla music globally, with fans primarily in the age group of 18–34, hailing from various countries. A little over 80% of the fans are from Bangladesh, with India and the USA in second and third spots, respectively.

Krishnendu Chattopadhyay of Dope Productions and Adnan Al Rajeev of Runout Films have both directed the visual output of the newest season. Coke Studio Bangla is available on Spotify, the official music streaming partner, as well as on YouTube.

Coke Studio Bangla was launched as a digital-first platform to engage youth and digitally savvy audiences. In the first two seasons, Coke Studio Bangla had over 446 million views and over 3.3 million subscribers on YouTube.