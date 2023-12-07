Coke Studio Bangla to launch Season 3 next year

Coke Studio Bangla, the popular global music platform which has been enthralling music lovers in the country since 2022 with its fan-favourite tracks such as "Deora," "Darale Duaarey," "Nasek Nasek" and more, is gearing up to launch its next season in early next year.

The organisers of Coke Studio Bangla revealed this in a recent press meet while showing the analytics of its successful two seasons.

Momshad Khan, Country Head, Public Affairs, Communications and Sustainability at Coca-Cola Bangladesh Limited said at the event that over two groundbreaking seasons, CSB has refreshed the music landscape, transcended borders, earning accolades from fans and artistes alike. So far, the platform brought music from different regions including Chattogram, Sylhet and Mymensingh, among others.

The platform has introduced nearly 100 talented singers, including many undiscovered musicians such as Animesh Roy, Hamida Banu, Aleya Begum, and Mukul Mojumder Ishaan, to name a few; kickstarting some of their careers.

While all the applauds have rightly gone to the 20-plus songs created in two seasons and the musicians behind them, the platform itself has been generating numbers that are commendable and had a direct impact on the music industry itself, according to Coke Studio Bangla Music Producer and acclaimed singer-music director Shayan Chowdhury Arnob.

Revealing the analytics, the organisers showcased that Coke Studio Bangla's YouTube channel boasts a total of 2.86 million+ subscribers, surpassing the combined subscriber count of some of Bangladesh's biggest brands, including leading telcos, & MFS. All this was achieved in just 20 months since its inauguration, and additionally, Coke Studio Bangla remains the only Bangladeshi FMCG brand to have both a Silver and Gold YouTube Play Button, a testament to its significant impact.

Furthermore, with an engagement rate of 20%, CSB's YouTube channel surpasses the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) industry average of below 10%, showcasing the platform's ability to connect with its audience.

The global appeal of CSB is evident with 3,700 organic reviews and reaction contents from 15+ countries worldwide. The top hits of the two seasons are "Bhober Pagol," "Bulbuli," and "Nasek Nasek" from Season 1, and "Deora" and "Kotha Koiyo Na" from Season 2.

In terms of fanbase, Coke Studio Bangla's fans primarily fall under the age group of 18-34, hailing from various countries. A little over 80% of the total subscribers are from Bangladesh, with India, and the USA in second and third spot. They are followed by countries in the Middle East & Europe, the organizers said.

While Coke Studio Bangla is greatly celebrated in major cities of Bangladesh, like Dhaka, Chattogram, Rajshahi, there is a significant fanbase in Kolkata who have embraced the platform with enthusiasm, the organisers stated.

Coke Studio Bangla's Spotify data highlights the platform's staggering success the most, with a total streaming duration of over 13.8 million streams to date which is equivalent to 75million minutes. As per data from Spotify, since the launch of the platform, Bangla music consumption on Spotify has increased by 4 times. The most streamed CSB songs include "Bulbuli," "Chiltey Roud," "Bhober Pagol" (Season 1), and "Deora," "Kotha Koiyo Na," "Darale Duaarey" (Season 2).

There has been a total of over 1 million user-generated content pieces on TikTok that accumulated more than 400 million views based on the songs from Coke Studio Bangla. The most trending CSB songs on TikTok are "Deora," "Kotha Koiyo Na," and "Darale Duaarey."

With over 1 million user-generated reels on Instagram Reels, "Kotha Koiyo Na" stands out as the most trending CSB song on that platform, according to the organisers.

Apart from music, Coke Studio Bangla has also had an impact on the art and creative community of Bangladesh, the organizers stated. Since its inception, thousands of fans and artists have shared their creative artwork as a form of tribute to the wonderful songs and musicians.

There were thousands of artworks including paintings, sketches, digital art, animation, calligraphy, and AI-generated images that spread all over social media. this outstanding level of enthusiasm and creativity has inspired the platform to launch the "Coke Studio Bangla Billboard Fan Art Contest". In under 2 months the platform received over 60 submissions from which selected few were showcased on 11 different billboards across Dhaka and Chattogram City.

Abeer Rajbeen, Head of Marketing, Coca-Cola Bangladesh Limited said, "With 300,000+ social media conversations, thousands of fan arts, music and dance covers, and instrumentals, Coke Studio Bangla has created a vibrant and engaged community that continues to celebrate its music. The support and response for the first two seasons has been truly overwhelming."

Shayan Chowdhury Arnob expressed his heartfelt gratitude to not only the listeners but also the media for highlighting the stories and the stakeholders associated with the songs.

Coke Studio is a digital-first music platform which started its global journey in 2008.