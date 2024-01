Sunidhi Nayak announces first original album 'Arale'

Photo: Collected

Coke Studio Bangla famed Sunidhi Nayak is about to release her first original album 'Arale' on 2 February.

"A musician's true happiness lies in being a pupil of world music. [My] first original Bangla album 'Arale' is coming out on 2 February 2024…" her announcement post on Facebook read.

Sunidhi recently made headlines with her song first Coke Studio Bangla Season 2 track 'Shondhatara', which she performed alongside her partner Shayan Chowdhury Arnob.

Sunidhi is a Visva-Bharati University alum where she graduated in Rabindra Sangeet.