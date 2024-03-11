Christopher Nolan wins his first Oscar for directing 'Oppenheimer'

Splash

Hindustan Times
11 March, 2024, 10:15 am
Last modified: 11 March, 2024, 10:23 am

Related News

Christopher Nolan wins his first Oscar for directing 'Oppenheimer'

Hindustan Times
11 March, 2024, 10:15 am
Last modified: 11 March, 2024, 10:23 am
Christopher Nolan poses with the Oscar for Best Picture and Best Director Oscar for &quot;Oppenheimer&quot;, in the Oscars photo room at the 96th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 10, 2024. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Christopher Nolan poses with the Oscar for Best Picture and Best Director Oscar for "Oppenheimer", in the Oscars photo room at the 96th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 10, 2024. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

 Christopher Nolan has fulfilled his award show frontrunner status, winning his first Oscar on Sunday night for directing "Oppenheimer."

The 53-year-old British visionary has garnered critical acclaim throughout his career, but had never won an Oscar until now. He was nominated for directing "Dunkirk" in 2017 and for original screenplay in 2010 for "Inception" and in 2001 for "Memento."

Nolan beat out Jonathan Glazer of "The Zone of Interest," Yorgos Lanthimos of "Poor Things," Martin Scorsese of "Killers of the Flower Moon," and Justine Triet of "Anatomy of a Fall."At 81, Scorsese was the oldest directing nominee.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Nolan was cheered on by his wife, Emma Thomas, who twice shared best picture nominations with her husband for producing "Dunkirk" and "Inception." The college sweethearts have been producing partners on all of his films since 1997.

Nolan had been the frontrunner throughout awards season, earning the top prize from the Directors Guild of America along with directing honors at the BAFTA Film Awards and Golden Globes.

Besides directing, Nolan earned nominations for adapted screenplay and best picture for "Oppenheimer," the three-hour, ambitious, R-rated epic about the American physicist who developed the atomic bomb. The film earned a leading 13 nominations and has earned nearly $1 billion worldwide.

The auteur filmmaker is known for a style that favors documentary-style lighting, hand-held cameras and on-location shooting rather than indoor studios. He has been regularly praised by many of his contemporaries, including Scorsese, who has hailed Nolan for creating "beautifully made films on a big scale."

Among his other credits are "Tenet," "Interstellar" and the Batman trilogy of "Batman Begins," "The Dark Knight" and "The Dark Knight Rises."

oscars 2024 / Academy Awards / Christopher Nolan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Approximately 4.5 lakh roofs in Dhaka city and an increasing number of homeowners are transforming these once-neglected spaces into rooftop gardens. Photo: Courtesy

Gardening services shaping a greener Dhaka skyline

2h | Panorama
From the front, the Touring looks completely identical to the sedan. Photo: MD Abu Saeed Miad

2019 Toyota Corolla Touring: The most exquisite and economic wagon in the market

15h | Wheels
Photo: Courtesy

A sneak peek into Sonia Musa’s Eid-ul-Fitr collection

20h | Mode
An abandoned stone quarry in Companiganj beside the no man&#039;s land between the India-Bangladesh border. This trail is one of many used for the illegal sugar trade. Photo: Ashraful Haque

At the Indo-Bangla border, sugar is the new cattle

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Shakib's sister's name comes up in Indian betting scandal

Shakib's sister's name comes up in Indian betting scandal

13h | Videos
Are Biden and Netanyahu on a collision course over Gaza?

Are Biden and Netanyahu on a collision course over Gaza?

15h | Videos
Fish-meat-eggs will be available at a low price in 38 places in the capital

Fish-meat-eggs will be available at a low price in 38 places in the capital

16h | Videos
Why corporate tax cuts fail to make firms happy

Why corporate tax cuts fail to make firms happy

16h | Videos