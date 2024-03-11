Stars wear red pins at Oscars to call for ceasefire in Gaza
The red carpet was not the only eye-catching red item at the 96th Academy Awards on Sunday night.
Several stars including Grammy winner Billie Eilish and Oscar nominee Mark Ruffalo wore red pins representing Artists4Ceasefire, five months into the Israel-Hamas war, reports Time.
More than 30,000 people have been killed since the war in Gaza began in October.
The pins feature an orange hand with a black heart inside, surrounded by a red circle.
Billie Eilish was not the only one. The same pin was worn by 40 others who supported the ceasefire in Gaza.
"The pin symbolises collective support for an immediate and permanent ceasefire, the release of all of the hostages and for the urgent delivery of humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza," the group said in a statement.
The New York Times pointed out that actors Tony Shalhoub and Ebon Moss-Bachrach sported the pins at Screen Actors Guild Awards.
Other symbols representing the same cause have been spotted on red carpets throughout awards season.
At the 2024 Golden Globes, J Smith-Cameron from the show Succession wore a yellow ribbon to support the release of the 136 hostages taken by Hamas on 7 October 2023. About 30 are presumed to be dead, according to a recent Israel intelligence assessment reviewed by the New York Times.