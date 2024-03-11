Stars wear red pins at Oscars to call for ceasefire in Gaza

TBS Report
11 March, 2024, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 11 March, 2024, 06:42 pm

Stars wear red pins at Oscars to call for ceasefire in Gaza

TBS Report
11 March, 2024, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 11 March, 2024, 06:42 pm
US singer-songwriter Billie Eilish pose in the press room after wnning the Oscar for Best Original Song for &quot;What Was I Made For&quot; during the 96th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 10, 2024. (Photo by Robyn BECK / AFP)
US singer-songwriter Billie Eilish pose in the press room after wnning the Oscar for Best Original Song for "What Was I Made For" during the 96th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 10, 2024. (Photo by Robyn BECK / AFP)

The red carpet was not the only eye-catching red item at the 96th Academy Awards on Sunday night.

Several stars including Grammy winner Billie Eilish and Oscar nominee Mark Ruffalo wore red pins representing Artists4Ceasefire, five months into the Israel-Hamas war, reports Time. 

US actor Mark Ruffalo wears an &quot;Artists4Ceasefire&quot; pin, calling for de-escalation and ceasefire in Gaza and Israel as he attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 10, 2024. (Photo by DAVID SWANSON / AFP)
US actor Mark Ruffalo wears an "Artists4Ceasefire" pin, calling for de-escalation and ceasefire in Gaza and Israel as he attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 10, 2024. (Photo by DAVID SWANSON / AFP)

More than 30,000 people have been killed since the war in Gaza began in October.

The pins feature an orange hand with a black heart inside, surrounded by a red circle.

Billie Eilish was not the only one. The same pin was worn by 40 others who supported the ceasefire in Gaza.

Ramy Youssef attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
Ramy Youssef attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

"The pin symbolises collective support for an immediate and permanent ceasefire, the release of all of the hostages and for the urgent delivery of humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza," the group said in a statement.

The New York Times pointed out that actors Tony Shalhoub and Ebon Moss-Bachrach sported the pins at Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Mahershala Ali attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. Mike Coppola/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Mike Coppola / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
Mahershala Ali attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. Mike Coppola/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Mike Coppola / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

Other symbols representing the same cause have been spotted on red carpets throughout awards season.

At the 2024 Golden Globes, J Smith-Cameron from the show Succession wore a yellow ribbon to support the release of the 136 hostages taken by Hamas on 7 October 2023. About 30 are presumed to be dead, according to a recent Israel intelligence assessment reviewed by the New York Times.

