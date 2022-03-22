Chorki releases ‘Gunin’ on 24 March

"Gunin", powered by Shajgoj, is all set to release on 24 March in the Over The TOP(OTT) platform Chorki following theatre release.

Gias Uddin Selim, the director and screenplay writer, confirmed the news saying, "We announced earlier that we will release the film on an OTT platform after releasing it in theatres. We are doing just that."

Produced by Chorki, the film is based on a short story penned by renowned fiction writer Hasan Azizul Haque.

Real life couple Pori Moni and Sariful Razz played the lead.

Besides, Azad Abul Kalam, Iresh Zaker, Mostafa Monwar, Dilara Zaman, Shilpi Sarkar Apu and Nasir Uddin Khan were among other actors in the movie.

The film is set in a rural area, 50 years ago. It is the story of a farmer from a village where

paranormal activities were cast out at a dam located outside the village.

The film was released in local theatres on 11 March.