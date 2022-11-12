Burglars break into Shakib Khan’s house

Burglars broke into Shakib Khan's Gazipur house 'Jannat' on Thursday night.

The police arrived to investigate the incident after being informed by the locals. The police were dispatched there right away after receiving the information over the phone.

Zahidur Rahman, the station chief at Pubail said that they were looking seriously into the incident. However, no GD was filed at that time.

Shakib Khan hasn't yet commented on the incident.

The film star's house at Gazipur's Pubail is used as a shooting spot and a number of movies, dramas, and music videos were shot there in recent times.