Billie Eilish scores Guinness World Record as youngest singer with 'Triple crown'

Billie Eilish. Photo: Collected via British Vogue

Pop singer Billie Eilish becomes the youngest singer to earn a "Triple crown" of film music awards- an Oscar, a Golden Globe and a Grammy Award for her James Bond theme song "No Time to Die".

The 20-year-old singer has co-written the song with her brother Finneas O'Connell,

According to Gunnies world record Records, "Eilish is also the youngest musician to write and record a James Bond theme song, penning and recording the track when she was just 18 years old."

Earlier in 2014, Adele won the "Triple crown" for her song "Skyfall"

Born on 18 December 2001, Billie Eilish's mother Maggie Baird, is an actor and screenwriter, while her father, Patrick O'Connell is an actor. Both her parents are also musicians. Billie Eilish started songwriting only at the age of 11.