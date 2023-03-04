‘Beware of scam! Registration for Joy Bangla Concert 2023 tickets free’: Organisers

UNB
04 March, 2023, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 04 March, 2023, 02:40 pm

Amid an overwhelming rush among young music lovers to secure tickets for the much-awaited Joy Bangla Concert 2023, the organizers have issued a scam alert.

Young Bangla, country's largest youth platform that hosts the concert, issued an alert reminding everyone that registration for tickets is free, and urged all not to "purchase" tickets to Joy Bangla Concert 2023 if being offered.

The organizers also apologized for the inconvenience caused by an overwhelming response after registration was opened for free tickets to the concert, and informed that due to limited capacity at Dhaka's Army Stadium, they can accommodate up to a certain number of music lovers at the venue.

This year, Joy Bangla Concert will be held on March 8, under the supervision of Centre for Research and Information (CRI). Young Bangla has been holding the rock concert since 2015 to instil the spirit of the Liberation War among youths.

Concert-goers are requested to log into ticket.youngbangla.org to avail their e-tickets. For registration, the participants will require their passport-sized photos and images of their ID cards. NIDs, ID cards of their educational institutions, passports, and driving licenses will be accepted.

Continuing the previous years' trend, the concert this year is set to feature iconic and emerging bands of the country such as Artcell, Avoid Rafa, Lalon, Chirkutt, Cryptic Fate, Karnival, Meghdol, Nemesis and Arekta Rock Band.

Starting in 2015, in successive years, the country's biggest concert for youths added some special features such as presentation of the coloured version of the speech in 2016.

The speech, transformed from black and white into colour, appeared onscreen before an audience of 30,000 youths at the concert.

