BET Awards 2022: See the complete list of winners

Splash

TBS Report
27 June, 2022, 11:35 am
Last modified: 27 June, 2022, 03:32 pm

Related News

BET Awards 2022: See the complete list of winners

Will Smith, who sparked controversy at the Academy Awards by slapping Chris Rock on stage shortly before winning the best actor Oscar, honoured Best actor at BET awards 2022

TBS Report
27 June, 2022, 11:35 am
Last modified: 27 June, 2022, 03:32 pm
Zendaya and Will Smith won big at BET awards 2022. Photo: Collected/Getty Image
Zendaya and Will Smith won big at BET awards 2022. Photo: Collected/Getty Image

BET awards 2022, an American award show celebrating African American's excellence in music, acting, sports and other arenas, were organised on Sunday.

Kany West made a surprise appearance on the award show and presented a lifetime achievement award to Sean "Diddy" Combs.

Will Smith, who sparked controversy at the Academy Awards by slapping Chris Rock on stage shortly before winning the best actor Oscar, won Best actor; while his film "King Richard'' bagged the Best film award.

Meanwhile Zendaya took home the Best actress trophy.

Celebrities attending the ceremony expressed concern over the US Supreme Court decision to reverse the Roe v. Wade ruling.

The star-studded show include performances from Lil Wayne, Lizzo, Jack Harlow, Roddy Ricch, Babyface, Chance the Rapper, Chlöe, Doechii, Ella Mai, Fireboy DML, Giveon, Joey Bada$$,

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
Ari Lennox
Chlöe
Doja Cat
H.E.R.
Jazmine Sullivan *WINNER
Mary J. Blige
Summer Walker

Best male R&B/Pop Artist
Blxst
Chris Brown
Giveon
Lucky Daye
The Weeknd *WINNER
Wizkid
Yung Bleu

Best Group
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak) *WINNER
Chlöe X Halle
City Girls
Lil Baby & Lil Durk
Migos
Young Dolph & Key Glock

Best Collaboration
Wizkid feat. Justin Bieber & Tems - "Essence" *WINNER
DJ Khaled fest. Lil Baby & Lil Durk - "Every Chance I Get"
Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar - "Family Ties
Doja Cat feat. SZA - "Kiss Me More"
Drake feat. Future & Young Thug - "Way 2 Sexy"
Bia feat. Nicki Minaj - "Whole Lotta Money (Remix)"

Best Female Hip Hop Artist
Cardi B
Doja Cat
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion *WINNER
Nicki Minaj
Saweetie

Best Male Hip Hop Artist
Drake
Future
J. Cole
Jack Harlow
Kanye West
Kendrick Lamar *WINNER
Lil Baby

Video of the Year
Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar - "Family Ties"
Chlöe - "Have Mercy"
Doja Cat feat. SZA - "Kiss Me More"
Ari Lennox - "Pressure"
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) - "Smokin Out The Window" *WINNER
Drake feat. Future & Young Thug - "Way 2 Sexy"

Video Director of the Year
Anderson .Paak a.k.a. Director .Paak *WINNER
Benny Boom
Beyoncé & Dikayl Rimmasch
Director X
Hype Williams
Missy Elliott

Best New Artist
Baby Keem
Benny the Butcher
Latto *WINNER
Muni Long
Tems
Yung Bleu

Album of the Year
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) - "An Evening with Silk Sonic" *WINNER
H.E.R. - "Back of My Mind"
Tyler, the Creator - "Call Me If You Get Lost"
Drake - "Certified Lover Boy"
Kanye West - "Donda"
Jazmine Sullivan - "Heaux Tales, Mo' Tales: The Deluxe"
Doja Cat - "Planet Her"

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
Marvin Sapp - "All In Your Hands"
Kanye West - "Come to Life"
Kelly Price - "Grace"
Fred Hammond - "Hallelujah"
H.E.R. & Tauren Wells - "Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)"
Election Worship & Maverick City Music - "Jireh"
Lil Baby X Kirk Franklin - "We Win" *WINNER

BET Her
Alicia Keys - "Best of Me (Originals)"
Mary J. Blige - "Good Morning Gorgeous" *WINNER
Chlöe - "Have Mercy"
Ari Lennox - "Pressure"
Jazmine Sullivan - "Roster"
Summer Walker & Ari Lennox - "Unloyal"
Doja Cat - "Woman"

Best International Act
Dave (UK)
Dinos (France)
Fally Ipupa (DRC)
Fireboy DML (Nigeria)
Little Simz (UK)
Ludmilla (Brazil)
Major League DJZ (South Africa)
Tayc (France)
Tems (Nigeria) *WINNER

Best Movie
"Candyman"
"King Richard" *WINNER
"Respect"
"Space Jam: A New Legacy"
"Summer of Soul"
"The Harder They Fall"

Best Actor
Adrian Holmes - "Bel-Air"
Anthony Anderson - "Black-ish"
Damson Idris - "Snowfall"
Denzel Washington - "The Tragedy of Macbeth"
Forest Whitaker - "Respect" / "Godfather of Harlem"
Jabari Banks - "Bel-Air"
Sterling K. Brown - "This Is Us"
Will Smith - "King Richard" *WINNER

Best Actress
Aunjanue Ellis - "King Richard"
Coco Jones - "Bel-Air"
Issa Rae - "Insecure"
Jennifer Hudson - "Respect"
Mary J. Blige - "Power Book II: Ghost"
Queen Latifah - "The Equalizer"
Quinta Brunson - "Abbott Elementary"
Regina King - "The Harder They Fal"
Zendaya - "Euphoria" / "Spider-Man: No Way Home" *WINNER

Youngstars Award
Akira Akbar
Demi Singleton
Miles Brown
Saniyya Sidney
Storm Reid
Marsai Martin *WINNER

Sportswoman of the Year Award
Brittney Griner
Candace Parker
Naomi Osaka *WINNER
Serena Williams
Sha'Carri Richardson
Simone Biles

Sportsman of the Year Award
Aaron Donald
Bubba Wallace
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Ja Morant
LeBron James
Stephen Curry *WINNER

Zendaya / Will Smith / BET Awards

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Redmi 10C- Best Budget smartphone with one (big) compromise

Redmi 10C- Best Budget smartphone with one (big) compromise

4h | Brands
Photo caption: Bondstein Technologies founders Mir Shahrukh Islam (left) and Zafir Shafiee Chowdhury. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Bondstein Technologies: From Dhaka College science club to Forbes 30 under 30 list

4h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Samsung Dryer: Taking clean clothes to a new level

7h | Brands
Transparent sticky notes. Photo: Collected

A new layer to annotations with transparent sticky notes

6h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Savings, excess liquidity in banks declining, loan demands increasing

Savings, excess liquidity in banks declining, loan demands increasing

14m | Videos
Photo: TBS

The snakes of Chattogram University

2h | Videos
How to treat interns at workplace

How to treat interns at workplace

6h | Videos
Jalamije becomes Georgian citizen to play Wimbledon

Jalamije becomes Georgian citizen to play Wimbledon

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

2
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Bangladesh

New investment in transports as Padma Bridge set to open

3
Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2
Bangladesh

Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2

4
Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy
Habitat

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture

5
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Gains from Padma Bridge to cross $10b, hope experts

6
20 businesses get nod for $326m foreign loan for expansion
Economy

20 businesses get nod for $326m foreign loan for expansion