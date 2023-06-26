Offset and Quavo pay tribute to late Takeoff

TBS Report
26 June, 2023, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 26 June, 2023, 04:10 pm

Offset and Quavo pay tribute to late Takeoff

TBS Report
26 June, 2023, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 26 June, 2023, 04:10 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Offset and Quavo performed a surprise tribute to Takeoff at the 2023 BET Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles. The rappers came together to honour their friend Takeoff, who was shot last year. 

"Do it for Take!" they shouted, pointing at the screen, which had Takeoff's photo.

"My heart is shattered and I have so many things to say, but I can't find the words," Offset said. "I've been going to sleep and waking up hoping that all of this is a dream, but it's reality, and reality is a nightmare."

"Every time you would see me, you didn't give me a dap, you gave me a hug. I wish I could hug you one last time. Smoke one one last time. Perform one last time. I know someone with a soul like yours is in heaven now. I hope you can see how much we love you and miss you. You have left a hole in my heart that will never be filled," he added.

The surprise set marks the first performance for Offset and Quavo together since Takeoff's death.

 

Offset and Quavo / BET Awards

