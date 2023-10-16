Will Smith breaks silence on Jada Pinkett Smith's revelations in tell-all memoir

Will Smith has broken his silence on the bombshell revelations in Jada Pinkett Smith's tell-all memoir Worthy. Jada's recent comments about their marriage caught media headlines over the last few days. Now, as per a report by Page Six, the Oscar winner revealed that Jada's revelations 'kind of woke [him] up,' from a sort of 'emotional blindness' over the years.

As per the report by Page Six, Will Smith has now addressed estranged wife Jada Pinkett Smith's bombshell revelations in an email to the New York Times. Will said, "When you've been with someone for more than half of your life, a sort of emotional blindness sets in, and you can all too easily lose your sensitivity to their hidden nuances and subtle beauties."

He also added that the revelations made in the memoir kind of "woke him up" and he had also realized that she is more "resilient, clever and compassionate than he'd understood."

Will's comments arrive after Jada revealed that both of them have been secretly separated for seven years. A few days ago, in an interview with NBC News special with Hoda Kotb, Jada shared, "I think by the time we got to 2016 we were just exhausted with trying. I think we were both kind of just still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be. I made a promise that there would never be a reason for us to get a divorce. We will work through whatever. I just haven't been able to break that promise." Jada also revealed that Chris Rock had once asked her out on a date amid rumours of her divorce from Will Smith.

Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on the Oscars stage in the 2022 ceremony. Chris had made a joke about Jada's bald head. When he traced his steps back to his seat, Will said, "Keep my wife's name out of your f-----g mouth."

Will and Jada married in 1997 and share two children, Jaden and Willow. Will also has a son Trey from his previous marriage to Sheree Zampino.