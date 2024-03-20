'Quran is crystal clear': Will Smith

Splash

UNB
20 March, 2024, 10:50 am
Last modified: 20 March, 2024, 11:04 am

Related News

'Quran is crystal clear': Will Smith

UNB
20 March, 2024, 10:50 am
Last modified: 20 March, 2024, 11:04 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Hollywood icon Will Smith recently shared his profound appreciation for the Quran, describing the Muslim holy book as "crystal clear" and lauding its simplicity. 

In a conversation reported by Al Arabiya, Smith recounted his experience of reading the Quran last Ramadan. "I loved the simplicity; the Quran is so clear; it is crystal clear. It is hard to walk away with misunderstanding," Smith remarked. 

He was moved by the spirit of the Quran, which he found to be "so beautiful and clear."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Delving deeper into his spiritual journey, Smith revealed that he has explored the holy texts of Judaism and Christianity as well. He expressed amazement at the deep connections between the Quran, Torah, and Bible. 

"I was surprised how it is like one story, from the Torah through the Bible and into the Quran. I never totally understood Abraham as the father and then the split with Isaac and Ishmail and it was beautiful to get the completion of that comprehension," he shared.

Smith, who is currently visiting Saudi Arabia, also opened up about his affinity for the Middle Eastern country and its culture during a podcast with MBC. 

With a touch of humor, Smith, who portrayed the Genie in the live-action movie "Aladdin," quipped: "I think I was a Genie in a past life. I am so at home; I love it here." 

 

Will Smith / Quran / Hollywood actor

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

Nafisur's journey from thinking like a monk to MonkMoney

1h | Panorama
Travel East, an Asian fusion restaurant in Dhanmondi, took a unique approach. Instead of a painted wall, the wall holds plenty of painted plates that tell stories of the East. Photo: Courtesy

Where the walls tell stories of the East

21h | Habitat
Transform your home into a haven of unique ambiance with these smart lighting ideas. Photo: Collected

Illuminate your space: 4 smart lighting ideas

21h | Habitat
Ayesha was trained by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) on how to conduct community engagement sessions. Notably, children can be particularly vulnerable to NCDs. Photo: Courtesy

JICA sets a template on fighting noncommunicable diseases

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, cricket's weirdest rivalry

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, cricket's weirdest rivalry

13h | Videos
Tangail’s enormous 201-dome mosque becomes centre of attraction

Tangail’s enormous 201-dome mosque becomes centre of attraction

8h | Videos
What is the reason for the sharp fall in the capital market?

What is the reason for the sharp fall in the capital market?

15h | Videos
South Asian countries including Bangladesh are at the top of air pollution

South Asian countries including Bangladesh are at the top of air pollution

2h | Videos