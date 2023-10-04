Zendaya steals the show at Paris Fashion Week

Hindustan Times
04 October, 2023, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 04 October, 2023, 12:06 pm

Zendaya steals the show at Paris Fashion Week

Hindustan Times
04 October, 2023, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 04 October, 2023, 12:06 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Actor Zendaya made a splash at the Paris Fashion Week in a stunning, daring white dress. She was there for the Louis Vuitton's Women's Spring-Summer 2024 show of Nicolas Ghesquière. 

While the show was full-house, Zendaya proved she can really turn heads anywhere, anytime. She was styled by her long-time collaborator and friend, Law Roach.

Several photos and videos of Zendaya from the event have surfaced online. In them, she is seen looking more radiant than ever in a plunging white gown. The highlight of her look was the double zippers--one pulled down almost to her midriff and another pulled up to her thigh.

She further elevated her sultry look with stilettos, and minimal accessories and had her hair parted in the middle. A video showed her reaching the venue and walking with great confidence. She even waved at paparazzi and others who waited outside for her glimpse.

 

Zendaya / Paris Fashion Week

