Bangladeshi-origin Nazrin Choudhury gets Oscar nomination

TBS Report
24 January, 2024, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 24 January, 2024, 01:23 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

British American screenwriter, director, and actress of Bangladeshi origin Nazrin Choudhury secured an Oscar nomination in the Best Short Film category for "Red, White, and Blue."

The film is produced by Nazrin Choudhury and Sara McFarlane. It also features actress Brittany Snow. 

According to the film's synopsis, the film revolves around Rachel who's a single parent living paycheck to paycheck. 

When an unexpected pregnancy threatens to unravel her already precarious position, she's forced to cross state lines in search of an abortion," reads the movie's synopsis. 

Choudhury has also scripted episodes of British television serials such as Casualty, Doctors, EastEnders and Waterloo Road. She also worked as a storyline writer on Coronation Street. Her radio play Mixed Blood won the Richard Imison Award in 2006.

She was also selected as one of the ten finalists for the 2014 Fox Writers Intensive.

On 17 September 2020, she was announced as the writer of American Radical for Universal, based on the memoir written by Kevin Maurer and Tamer Elnoury.

The other nominations in that category were, "The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar", "The After", "Invincible", and "Night of Fortune."

The 96th annual Academy Awards nominations were announced on Tuesday in Beverly Hills. Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer led the pack with 13 major nominations, while Poor Things, Barbie and Killers of the Flower Moon followed closely with a strong showing.

 

