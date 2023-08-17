'Foreigners Only' awarded Best Asian Short Film

&#039;Foreigners Only&#039; poster. Photo: Collected
'Foreigners Only' poster. Photo: Collected

Nuhash Humayun directed short film 'Foreigners Only' won the Fantasia Audience Award for Best Asian Short Film. The news was revealed on Nuhash's Instagram handle, on 15 August around noon. 

"'Foreigners Only' wins the Fantasia Audience Award for BEST ASIAN SHORT FILM! Winning this award TWO times in a row is insane: last year, MOSHARI took home the same award! Can't thank @fantasiafestival enough, what an incredible team and what an energised crowd.

And of course, our team. From the costumes, prosthetics, music, art and the stellar cast...I couldn't be more proud," his post read.

'Foreigners Only' presents a darkly comedic perspective enriched with artistic merit, skillfully satirising the societal dynamics of nations once under colonial rule. It is the first Bangladeshi content to debut on Hulu. 

This brief cinematic piece is an integral component of the third season of the 'Bite Size Halloween' series, a collection of horror-themed episodes addressing societal matters across a spectrum of genres.

 

