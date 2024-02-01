Margot Robbie reacts to Oscar snub: 'No need to feel sad'

Splash

01 February, 2024, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 01 February, 2024, 01:10 pm

Margot Robbie reacts to Oscar snub: 'No need to feel sad'

Barbie made it to eight nomination categories. While Ryan Gosling has been nominated for Best Supporting Actor, America Ferrera earned a Best Supporting Actress nomination

Margot Robbie in Barbie. Photo: Collected
Margot Robbie in Barbie. Photo: Collected

Actor Margot Robbie finally broke the silence about her Oscar snub for Barbie. Talking about nominations which did not include Margot and Greta Gerwig and the uproar on social media about it, the actor said it was Greta who should have been in the best director race. 

As per Variety, Margot said so when joined her Barbie co-stars for the SAG-AFTRA discussion.

She said, as per Variety, "There's no way to feel sad when you know you're this blessed. Obviously, I think Greta should be nominated as a director. What she did is a once-in-a-career, once-in-a-lifetime thing. What she pulled off, it really is. But it's been an incredible year for all the films." She said she is "beyond ecstatic" with the eight Oscar nominations fetched by her film.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Barbie made it to eight nomination categories. While Ryan Gosling has been nominated for Best Supporting Actor, America Ferrera earned a Best Supporting Actress nomination.

The film also received nods in categories like Best Picture, Adapted Screenplay (Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach), Costume Design, Production Design, and Best Original Song (for I'm Just Ken and What Was I Made For?).

Margot Robbie on Oscar nominations

"Everyone getting the nods that they've had is just incredible, and the best picture nod. We set out to do something that would shift culture, affect culture, just make some sort of impact. And it's already done that and some, way more than we ever dreamed it would. And that is truly the biggest reward that could come out of all of this," she said. 

"People's reactions to the movie have been the biggest reward of this entire experience. Whether it's seeing what people are writing online, or even just seeing how much pink I can see in this room right now…I've never been a part of something like this. Not like this. I've done comic book stuff and that gets a big reaction, but this felt very different. It still feels very different. And I can't think of a time when a movie had this effect on culture. And it's amazing to be in the eye of the storm," Margot added.

Barbie is produced by Margot alongside LuckyChap's Tom Ackerley and Mattel's Robbie Brenner and David Heyman.

