Short film ‘Mukti’ set to release on Projonmo Wave

Jaiyana Icchedana as Irni in 'Mukti'. Photo: Courtesy

Chaitali Somadder's short film 'Mukti' will be officially released on Projonmo Wave's official YouTube channel on 14 September. The film was screened at Buet on 12 September and will be screened at North South University on 14 September.

"We have to go through many challenges in life. In the movie, the protagonist Irni (Jaiyana Icchedana), a primary school going girl, goes through one such ordeal when one of her teachers named Shihab helps her out with it. Shatabdi Wadud plays the role of Shihab beautifully. Jaiyana does a fantastic job even though this is her first time doing an audio-visual project," said Chaitali.

Apart from Shatabdi Wadud, all the other actors are theatre artists.

"Kabiguru Rabindranath Thakur's song 'Sangkacher Bihabalata' inspired this short film. The song says not to be scared while facing a crisis. That is the message I want the younger generation to derive from Mukti," she added.

The director hopes there are more platforms to promote short films. There are many good filmmakers with strong stories that need a maximum of 20 minutes to be told but since there are very few platforms for them, they can't make their films,"

