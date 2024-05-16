Victoria's Secret fashion show set for a comeback after six-year gap

16 May, 2024, 11:30 am
A model presents a creation during the 2018 Victoria&#039;s Secret Fashion Show in New York City, New York, U.S., November 8, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo
A model presents a creation during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York City, New York, U.S., November 8, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

The popular annual runway show from Victoria's Secret, featuring supermodels with jewel-encrusted bras and angel wings, will be back this fall season after a gap of nearly six years.

The lingerie retailer (VSCO.N), opened a new tab and announced in an Instagram post on Wednesday that it would be bringing back the show without specifying a date, and hinted at some changes to the format of the event.

The show, known for its extravagant stage setups, intricate costumes, and bras valued at millions of dollars, has seen some of the biggest models like Adriana Lima, Naomi Campbell, and Bella Hadid walk its runway, along with musical performances from artists including Rihanna, Taylor Swift, and Justin Bieber.

"The 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show will deliver precisely what our customers have been asking for – the glamour, runway, fashion, fun, wings, entertainment – all through a powerful, modern lens reflecting who we are today," the company told Reuters.

In 2019, the retailer, which was a subsidiary under parent company L Brands, canceled the show saying that it was "important to evolve the marketing of Victoria's Secret."

At the time, L Brands was battling a series of issues including falling sales for its pricey lingerie, activist investor pressure, and growing criticism for an outdated brand image and for lingerie that was not inclusive of all body types.

In 2021, L Brands split into two public units - Bath & Body Works (BBWI.N), opening a new tab, and Victoria's Secret. Sales at the lingerie retailer have continued to decline post the spin-off.

After halting the show in November 2019, Victoria's Secret unveiled a documentary called the "Victoria's Secret World Tour" last year on Amazon Prime.

The first-ever Victoria's Secret Fashion Show took place at the New York City Plaza Hotel in 1995.

