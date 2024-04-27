Bangladeshi film 'Nirvana' wins award at Moscow International Film Festival

The Bangladeshi film 'Nirvana' directed by Asif Islam has won the Special Jury Award at the 46th Moscow International Film Festival.

A month ago he took to his social media, announcing his film's selection in the festival which concluded its eight-day run on 26 April.

Earlier, in previous editions of the festival, 'Adim' by Juboraj Shamim participated in the 44th edition of the festival, while 'Peyarar Subash' by Nurul Alam Atique was chosen and screened for the 45th edition.

