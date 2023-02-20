Remembering Kurt Cobain: The voice of a generation that felt misunderstood and rejected by society 

Kurt Donald Cobain was more than just a musician; he was a voice for the voiceless, a poet of the grunge rock movement, and a symbol of hope and freedom for a generation of young people.

Today, 20 February, marks the birthday of the legendary frontman of the iconic grunge rock band – Nirvana, a band which revolutionised the music industry, becoming a voice for the youth of the 90's.

Born in 1967 in Aberdeen, Washington, Cobain became fascinated with music at an early age. He began singing at the age of two, according to his aunt Mari, he could sing 'Hey Jude' at the time. At the age of four, he could play the piano and wrote a song about a trip to the park.

Cobain found solace in music. His parents, Don and Wendy Cobain, split when he was nine, and they enrolled him in guitar classes to distract him from the turmoil. It served as an escape for young Cobain from the tumultuous atmosphere of his home.

As a teenager, he first discovered punk rock and was instantly hooked on its raw energy and rebellious spirit. At the age of 15, Cobain began composing lyrics that reflected his individual struggles and social disillusionment.

Eventually, he dropped out of high school and embarked on a journey to explore music with his hometown friend Krist Novoselic, who later became the co-founder of Nirvana.

Nirvana was founded in 1987, and featured Dave Grohl on drums and Novoselic on bass. The band released its debut album, 'Bleach,' in 1989. The band's name was inspired by the Buddhist concept of "liberation from pain, suffering, and the external world," described Cobain as he associated it with the punk rock ethos and ideology.

The band quickly gained a following in the local music scene and soon caught the attention of major record labels. With its 1991 album, 'Nevermind', Nirvana put alternative rock into the commercial mainstream and challenged the status quo of the music industry.

Featuring catchy hooks, aggressive riffs, and Cobain's signature howl, the album sold over 10 million copies worldwide and brought the grunge rock movement to the forefront of popular culture. The Seattle-based alt-rock trio hit No-1 on the US Billboard 200, dethroning the King of Pop Michael Jackson. The album established an anthem for a generation with the song 'Smells Like Teen Spirit'.

Cobain's lyrics, often filled with anger, sadness, and self-deprecation, struck a chord with millions of young people who felt disillusioned with the world around them. In songs like 'Smells Like Teen Spirit', 'Come as You Are', and 'Lithium', Cobain tackled themes of alienation, drug abuse, and mental illness with brutal honesty and raw emotion. His lyrics spoke to a generation that felt misunderstood and rejected by society.

"As a songwriter, Kurt was really one of the greatest talents in pop music," said Charles Cross, editor of the Rocket, a Seattle music magazine. "His songs were so emotional and so full of personal pain."

"Nirvana will be remembered for revolutionising the state of rock 'n' roll in the 1990s, pulling it away from a processed, a rather synthetic sound and returning it to something more sincere," said Michael Azerrad, Michael Azerrad, music journalist working at Rolling Stone magazine and author of 'Come as You Are: The Story of Nirvana'.

"Now he's gone and joined that stupid club," said Wendy, Cobain's mother, in the wake of his untimely demise in 1994, referring to rock stars like Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, and Jim Morrison, who died young at the age of 27.

Cobain's legacy continues to inspire musicians and fans alike. His music and lyrics remain as relevant today as they were in the 1990s, and continue to influence new generations of artists.