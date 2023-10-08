3rd Bangladesh Film Festival kicks off in Colombo

Bangladesh High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Tareq Mohammad Ariful Islam inaugurated the third Bangladesh Film Festival in Colombo.

He highlighted the resurgence of Bangladeshi cine culture in recent times in the hands of a new generation of talented film directors who are bringing in many international accolades.

The envoy said such film festivals would foster cultural ties between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

He expressed hope that due to the socio-cultural affinities of the two countries, the Sri Lankan audience would be able to connect deeply with the essence of those movies.

An impressive line of four more contemporary Bangladeshi movies will be screened during the weekend.

Among them, "Raat Jaga Phool" and "Nona Joker Kabbo" were scheduled to be screened on October 7 respectively at 3:30pm and 6pm at the same venue, while "Damal" (at 3:30pm) and "No Dorai" (6pm) will be screened on October 8.

This 3rd version of the festival builds upon the success of the 1st and 2nd editions held in April 2014 and March 2018. This is a part of the Bangladesh High Commission's efforts to strengthen cultural relations through cinema.

The inauguration of the 3rd Bangladesh Film Festival unfolded last evening at the prestigious Tharangani Theatre of Sri Lankan National Film Corporation with the screening of the internationally acclaimed movie "Rehana Maryam Noor" directed by Abdullah Mohammad Saad. Bangladesh High Commission in Sri Lanka is organizing the Film Festival.

A sizeable cinema crowd including renowned personalities of Sri Lankan cinema and cine connoisseurs braced the heavy rain in Colombo to experience the taste of Bangladeshi movie, said the Bangladesh High Commission in Colombo on Saturday.

Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs Minister Vidura Wickramanayaka, Prof G L Peiris, Patali Champika Ranawaka and Heads of Diplomatic Missions were among the high dignitaries present.

Renowned actress Swarna Mallawarachchi who is known as the Golden Star of Sri Lankan cinema, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. Eminent film critic and director Anomaa Rajakaruna as the curator of the festival introduced the movie to the audience before the screening.