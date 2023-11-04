Aruna Biswas's debut film 'Ashomvob' releases across 20 theatres

Ashomvob poster. Photo: Collected

Acclaimed Dhallywood actress Aruna Biswas's debut directorial venture 'Ashomvob' is being released across 20 theatres across the country on Friday.

The state-financed movie features an ensemble cast of seasoned actors, including Abul Hayat, Aruna Biswas, Shatabdi Wadud, Sohana Saba, Gazi Abdun Noor, Shahed Sharif Khan, Swagta, and 'Jatra Empress' Jyotsna Biswas in a special role.

The film puts its special spotlight on 'Jatrapala', the glorious traditional medium of entertainment in Bengal. Additionally, the plot of the film also revolves around the everyday lives of the rural community and the 1971 Liberation War.

According to Aruna Biswas, the actress-turned-filmmaker, the story of 'Ashomvob' revolves around culture, patriotism, love, conflict and many other aspects, highlighting a simple yet passionate narrative.

"My debut film 'Ashomvob' is being released in theatres around the country today. I am grateful to the actors/actresses, journalists/writers, cultural workers, and friends who have shown their support for 'Ashomvob' on television, Facebook, Instagram and other platforms," Aruna Biswas wrote on her social media platforms.

"This is my modest request to the audience: please come and watch 'Ashomvob', support me, our artists and support the Bangladesh film industry. 'Ashomvob' is going to appeal to you, I believe," she added.

Marking the release, the cast members along with director Aruna Biswas are visiting theatres in the city. The film is already receiving positive responses from moviegoers on its opening day.

In a recent interview with UNB, the film's lead actor Gazi Abdun Noor said that It was a privilege for him to work in the movie 'Ashomvob'. "In this film, I played the role of Sri Amalendu Biswas, who is revered as the 'Emperor of Jatra' in the country. I got the chance to act alongside eminent actors in our industry including the legendary actor Abul Hayat This film is made with passion and care by Aruna Biswas, one of the most popular faces in our film industry - and I am happy to be a part of it."

Initially scheduled to be released in October, the film postponed its release out of respect to the nationwide showcasing of the Bangabandhu biopic 'Mujib: The Making of a Nation."