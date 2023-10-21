Aruna Biswas's debut film 'Ashomvob' set to release this October

UNB
21 October, 2023, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2023, 03:27 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Dhallywood's acclaimed actress Aruna Biswas is all set to debut as a film director with her maiden film 'Ashomvob', set to be released in theatres across the country this October. 

Featuring an ensemble cast of notable actors including Jyotsna Biswas (Aruna Biswas' mother), Abul Hayat, Sohana Saba, Shahed Sharif Khan, Shatabdi Wadud, Gazi Abdun Noor and others, 'Ashomvob' puts the spotlight on 'Jatrapala', the glorious traditional medium of entertainment in Bengal.

In addition, the plot of the government-granted film also revolves around the everyday lives of the rural community and the 1971 Liberation War.

Initially set to be released on October 21, the film is now scheduled to be released on October 27, according to the film's lead actress Sohana Saba.

As per media reports, the decision was made due to the countrywide screening of the Arifin Shuvoo starrer Shyam Benegal film 'Mujib: The Making of a Nation' which is currently running successfully across the theatres.

"Our great Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's life is brilliantly portrayed in the film and we want our moviegoers to watch the movie, thus we are delaying our film 'Ashomvob' a bit - however, it will be in theatres very soon, and we want to release the film in maximum theatres," the actress-turned-filmmaker said in a recent interview.

Songs featured in this film are written by late eminent lyricist Gazi Mazharul Anwar, and it also features the iconic song 'Moder Gorob Moder Asha', penned by Atul Prasad Sen.

