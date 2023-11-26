Aruna Biswas to receive her first national acclaim

Popular film actress and director Aruna Biswas is finally receiving a National Award. Aruna is being awarded the 'Shilpakala Padak 2022' for her contribution at the national level in the field of art and culture in Bangladesh.

A rather delighted Aruna said, 'All my life I have worked with love for art culture. Having loved acting all my life, I have done it wholeheartedly. But I'm glad that finally at this stage of life, even at the end, I am going to receive state level recognition."

She further added, "The joy of this achievement cannot be expressed in words. I am thankful to everyone who stayed with me on this journey.

Meanwhile, Aruna Biswas produced her first directorial film 'Asambhab' with government grants. Aruna Biswas first acted in the film 'Chapa Dangar Bou' directed by 'Nayakraaj' Razzak.