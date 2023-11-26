Aruna Biswas to receive her first national acclaim

Splash

TBS Report
26 November, 2023, 11:10 am
Last modified: 26 November, 2023, 11:15 am

Related News

Aruna Biswas to receive her first national acclaim

TBS Report
26 November, 2023, 11:10 am
Last modified: 26 November, 2023, 11:15 am
Aruna Biswas. Photo: Collected
Aruna Biswas. Photo: Collected

Popular film actress and director Aruna Biswas is finally receiving a National Award. Aruna is being awarded the 'Shilpakala Padak 2022' for her contribution at the national level in the field of art and culture in Bangladesh. 

A rather delighted Aruna said, 'All my life I have worked with love for art culture. Having loved acting all my life, I have done it wholeheartedly. But I'm glad that finally at this stage of life, even at the end, I am going to receive state level recognition."

She further added, "The joy of this achievement cannot be expressed in words. I am thankful to everyone who stayed with me on this journey. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Meanwhile, Aruna Biswas produced her first directorial film 'Asambhab' with government grants. Aruna Biswas first acted in the film 'Chapa Dangar Bou' directed by 'Nayakraaj' Razzak. 

 

Aruna Biswas / Shilpakala Padak 2022 / Actress

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Other than struggling to keep the chickens safe, as Dev Jyoti Ghosh told us, the BLRI researches three different local chicken breeds: chickens with comparatively longer throats, bare-throat chickens, and the hilly breed. Photo: Masum Billah

What does the Bangladesh Livestock Research Institute actually do?

3h | Panorama
Bangladesh has a chance to realise the &#039;gendered dividend&#039; through the empowerment of girls and women. Photo: TBS

A forecast for Bangladesh’s ageing population and new births

23h | Panorama
In six years, Fuad&#039;s collection has grown to 60 typewriters, almost all of which are operational. Photo: Noor A Alam

The first one was a gift. Collecting typewriters became his passion after that

21h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Comfort and couture: The revival of iconic women's pants in 2023

2d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Three-Year anniversary of Diego Maradona’s death

Three-Year anniversary of Diego Maradona’s death

14h | TBS SPORTS
Orion Pharma’s Cricket Quiz Draw held

Orion Pharma’s Cricket Quiz Draw held

15h | TBS Today
Pakistan charging refugees $830 to leave

Pakistan charging refugees $830 to leave

16h | TBS World
What will be the release exchange on the second day?

What will be the release exchange on the second day?

18h | TBS World