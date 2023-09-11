Artcell and Souls share stage down under

One of the country's most celebrated bands 'Souls' is right now in Australia. On the occasion of their 50-year anniversary, the band performed in the Icy Church West Auditorium in Brisbane on 9 September.

The band not only held the audience captive with their songs for two hours, they also, in response to the audience's request, performed 16 songs including 'Jatin Sir's Class' and 'Ami Bhule Jai'. Shortly after that, another band popular with the youth, Artcell, took the stage. On the 50th anniversary of 'Souls', Artcell pays tribute by performing the song 'Brishti Dekhe Onek Kedechi'. Partho Barua joined them on stage and sang along with vocalist George Lincoln, delighting the audience. Laughter and applause filled the venue. Afterwards, Artcell performed their signature tribute medley.

Partho Barua of Souls, tells us, "I really like Artcell and I've greatly enjoyed their performances on foreign soil. Their medley of our band's music is exceptional in one word. I sang with them for the first time, and I will cherish the experience."

In celebration of their 50th anniversary, Souls has already released four songs including 'Shagorer Prantore,' 'Rickshaw,' and 'Jodi Dekho.' Souls are expected to return to Dhaka at the end of next month.