Artcell and Souls share stage down under

Splash

TBS Report
11 September, 2023, 10:55 am
Last modified: 11 September, 2023, 11:01 am

Related News

Artcell and Souls share stage down under

TBS Report
11 September, 2023, 10:55 am
Last modified: 11 September, 2023, 11:01 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

One of the country's most celebrated bands 'Souls' is right now in Australia. On the occasion of their 50-year anniversary, the band performed in the Icy Church West Auditorium in Brisbane on 9 September.

The band not only held the audience captive with their songs for two hours, they also, in response to the audience's request, performed 16 songs including 'Jatin Sir's Class' and 'Ami Bhule Jai'. Shortly after that, another band popular with the youth, Artcell, took the stage. On the 50th anniversary of 'Souls', Artcell pays tribute by performing the song 'Brishti Dekhe Onek Kedechi'. Partho Barua joined them on stage and sang along with vocalist George Lincoln, delighting the audience. Laughter and applause filled the venue. Afterwards, Artcell performed their signature tribute medley.

Partho Barua of Souls,  tells us, "I really like Artcell and I've greatly enjoyed their performances on foreign soil. Their medley of our band's music is exceptional in one word. I sang with them for the first time, and I will cherish the experience."

In celebration of their 50th anniversary, Souls has already released four songs including  'Shagorer Prantore,' 'Rickshaw,' and 'Jodi Dekho.' Souls are expected to return to Dhaka at the end of next month. 

 

Artcell / Souls / Bangladeshi bands / Music / Artist

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

The US and China are waging a Cold War that is truly MAD

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Fresh graduates stare at bleak future

3h | Panorama
Chef nino

Try the flavours of Brazil at Le Méridien

4h | Food
International Zinger Burger

How good are KFC’s new line of Zingers?

4h | Food

More Videos from TBS

4 ways to stop the time

4 ways to stop the time

2h | TBS Career
Sri Lanka register their longest winning streak

Sri Lanka register their longest winning streak

15h | TBS SPORTS
The reason why the Dhanmondi lake shore is being cleared

The reason why the Dhanmondi lake shore is being cleared

17h | TBS Today
'captcha' are coming to an end!

'captcha' are coming to an end!

14h | Tech Talk