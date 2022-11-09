AROUND THE TOWN
Events happening in Dhaka
Comedy
'NCC Heavy Metal Comedy', featuring Sami Doha, Mahedi Hasan Toru, Bipro, and K Zubayer
Venue: Naveed's Comedy Club
Date: 10 November
Time: 8 PM – 10 PM
'Ditch the Dance Floor Release Show', a comedy show featuring Shadab Sohom of Attic, Cage That Man, Majhpoth, Nick n' the bois, Crooked Teeth, False Cassette, Zarhan ft TJ and BoxTheIII
Venue: Naveed's Comedy Club
Date: 11 November
Time: 6 PM – 10 PM
Art
'The Work of Creation 2', a solo exhibition of works by Kazi Ghiyasuddin
Venue: Bengal Shilpalay, Dhanmondi
Date: 28 October – 28 November (except Tuesdays)
Time: 4 PM – 8 PM
'The World Press Photo Exhibition 2022', showcasing photography from the 65th annual World Press Photo Contest on best photojournalism and documentary photography
Venue: Drik Gallery, Dhanmodi
Date: 4 – 21 November
Time: 3 PM – 8 PM
Music
'Armeen Musa live'
Venue: Jatra Biroti, Banani
Date: 11 November
Time: 8 PM
'November Rain Volume 2', an open-air concert featuring Powersurge, Meghdol, Artcell, Aurthohin
Venue: ICCB Expo Zone, Bashundhara
Date: 12 November
Time: 2:30 PM
'Arekta Rock Show', Arekta Rock Band to perform in their first solo show and launch upcoming album
Venue: KIB Auditorium, Khamar Bari Road
Date: 25 November
Time: TBA