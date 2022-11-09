AROUND THE TOWN

The scarcity of land in Dhaka is set to increase due to the new Detailed Area Plan. Photo: TBS

Comedy

'NCC Heavy Metal Comedy', featuring Sami Doha, Mahedi Hasan Toru, Bipro, and K Zubayer

Venue: Naveed's Comedy Club

Date: 10 November

Time: 8 PM – 10 PM

'Ditch the Dance Floor Release Show', a comedy show featuring Shadab Sohom of Attic, Cage That Man, Majhpoth, Nick n' the bois, Crooked Teeth, False Cassette, Zarhan ft TJ and BoxTheIII

Venue: Naveed's Comedy Club

Date: 11 November

Time: 6 PM – 10 PM

Art

'The Work of Creation 2', a solo exhibition of works by Kazi Ghiyasuddin

Venue: Bengal Shilpalay, Dhanmondi

Date: 28 October – 28 November (except Tuesdays)

Time: 4 PM – 8 PM

'The World Press Photo Exhibition 2022', showcasing photography from the 65th annual World Press Photo Contest on best photojournalism and documentary photography

Venue: Drik Gallery, Dhanmodi

Date: 4 – 21 November

Time: 3 PM – 8 PM

Music

'Armeen Musa live'

Venue: Jatra Biroti, Banani

Date: 11 November

Time: 8 PM

'November Rain Volume 2', an open-air concert featuring Powersurge, Meghdol, Artcell, Aurthohin

Venue: ICCB Expo Zone, Bashundhara

Date: 12 November

Time: 2:30 PM

'Arekta Rock Show', Arekta Rock Band to perform in their first solo show and launch upcoming album

Venue: KIB Auditorium, Khamar Bari Road

Date: 25 November

Time: TBA