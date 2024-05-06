A glance at the most important news of the day

Among a number of incidents taking place on Monday (6 May), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Unemployment rate rises to 3.51% in this year's first quarter: BBS

The unemployment rate has increased to 3.51% in the first quarter of this year (Jan-March) compared to the last quarter of 2023, the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics said today (6 May).

Sundarbans fire under control; operation to continue 2 more days: Forest official

Although the fire in the Sundarbans has been brought under control, authorities said the firefighting efforts will persist for at least another two days to eliminate any potential for reignition.

BCL holds rallies in DU premises in protest against Israeli attack in Palestine

Bangladesh Chhatra League has staged rallies in Dhaka University premises today (6 May) in protest of the Israeli aggression on Palestine.

Govt has no plan of university exclusivity for bureaucrats' children: Minister

The government has no intention of establishing a separate university for the children of bureaucrats at this moment, Public Administration Minister Farhad Hossain said today (6 May).

Netanyahu says nothing will stop Israel from defending itself

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday denounced a "volcano of anti-Semitism" and international criticism of Israel's war in Gaza, insisting that no pressure would stop it from defending itself.