AROUND THE TOWN

Event

'Korean Film Festival 2022', a film festival showcasing contemporary Korean films

Venue: National Museum Auditorium, Shahbagh

Date: 2 November – 4 November

Time: Day 2 'The Dude In Me' (2 PM) 'The Battle of Jangsari' (5 PM)

Art

'The Work of Creation 2', a solo exhibition of works by Kazi Ghiyasuddin

Venue: Bengal Shilpalay, Dhanmondi

Date: 28 October – 28 November (except Tuesdays)

Time: 4 PM – 8 PM

'The World Press Photo Exhibition 2022', showcasing photography from the 65th annual World Press Photo Contest on best photojournalism and documentary photography

Venue: Drik Gallery, Dhanmodi

Date: 4 November – 21 November

Time: 3 PM – 8 PM

'(Non)Hierarchical Order of Forms', a solo art exhibition of artist Abhijit Chowdhury

Venue: La Galerie, Alliance

Francaise de Dhaka

Date: 4 November

Time: 5:30 PM

Music

'Armeen Musa live', Armeen performing her first public concert after pandemic

Venue: Jatra Biroti, Banani

Date: 11 November

Time: 8 PM

'Saralrekha', a solo folk-music event of Fakira Aklima

Venue: Sangskritik Bikash Kendra, Paribagh

Date: 4 November

Time: 4 PM – 9 PM

'Junkyard Station', a concert featuring Mass Scott, Rafat, Box III, Pinnochio, 8bones, Klonopin Klan, The Rover, Suicidal pumpkin, DrrtGang, AK Rahul, Crooked teeth, New wave, Halo and Wrong Side

Venue: Jatra Biroti, Banani

Date: 3 November

Time: 5 PM