Henna tattoos: Embrace tradition with ease

For centuries, henna has been an integral part of Eid celebrations among women. No Eid is complete without the beautiful patterns created by henna.

In the past, before technological advancements, women would collect henna leaves directly from trees and grind them into a paste to apply. They used simple geometric patterns for their designs.

Later, henna became a commercial product, with companies packing and supplying it in cones. The sharp nozzle of the cone allowed for intricate designs and motifs to be drawn on the skin.

The inception of these nozzle based henna has taken the henna art to a different height and paved the way for a surge of talented henna artists.

Many people love the idea of henna but struggle with the technique of applying it. For them, House of Henna by DHEO has introduced custom designed henna tattoos. The tattoos are available in more than 40 different designs.

Photo: Courtesy

Applying sticker henna is incredibly easy and convenient. Much like using cosmetic stickers, start by removing the plastic backing. Carefully position the sticker on your hands and fingers, then gently soak it with water and rub it to ensure it adheres well. Finally, peel off the other side of the plastic to reveal beautifully detailed henna patterns without any fuss.

Sticker henna is available in three different colours: brown (similar to henna stain), white, and metallic gold. Beyond Eid, these henna stickers can be used for various occasions such as weddings, dance performances, spring celebrations, or even Baishakh festivities.

The sticker henna lasts around four to five days. After that, the stickers start to come off in bits and pieces. Removing the sticker is also quite easy; all you need to do is use soap and gently rub the area.

Available at: House of Henna by DHEO

Price: Tk200/ packet