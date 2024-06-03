Henna tattoos: Embrace tradition with ease

Brands

Mahnoor Tabassum
03 June, 2024, 10:55 am
Last modified: 03 June, 2024, 10:57 am

Henna tattoos: Embrace tradition with ease

For those who struggle with the technique of applying henna, House of Henna by DHEO has introduced custom designed henna tattoos

Mahnoor Tabassum
03 June, 2024, 10:55 am
Last modified: 03 June, 2024, 10:57 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

For centuries, henna has been an integral part of Eid celebrations among women. No Eid is complete without the beautiful patterns created by henna.

In the past, before technological advancements, women would collect henna leaves directly from trees and grind them into a paste to apply. They used simple geometric patterns for their designs.

Later, henna became a commercial product, with companies packing and supplying it in cones. The sharp nozzle of the cone allowed for intricate designs and motifs to be drawn on the skin. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The inception of these nozzle based henna has taken the henna art to a different height and paved the way for a surge of talented henna artists.

Many people love the idea of henna but struggle with the technique of applying it. For them, House of Henna by DHEO has introduced custom designed henna tattoos. The tattoos are available in more than 40 different designs.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Applying sticker henna is incredibly easy and convenient. Much like using cosmetic stickers, start by removing the plastic backing. Carefully position the sticker on your hands and fingers, then gently soak it with water and rub it to ensure it adheres well. Finally, peel off the other side of the plastic to reveal beautifully detailed henna patterns without any fuss.

Sticker henna is available in three different colours: brown (similar to henna stain), white, and metallic gold. Beyond Eid, these henna stickers can be used for various occasions such as weddings, dance performances, spring celebrations, or even Baishakh festivities.

The sticker henna lasts around four to five days. After that, the stickers start to come off in bits and pieces. Removing the sticker is also quite easy; all you need to do is use soap and gently rub the area.

Available at: House of Henna by DHEO 

Price: Tk200/ packet

 

Features

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

The best business books aren't actually about business

The best business books aren't actually about business

3h | Panorama
Residents across coastal Bangladesh reported a harrowing experience as Cyclone Remal battered the region, unleashing heavy rain and ferocious winds unseen in recent memory. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

How Cyclone Remal and amateur radio brought two 'dead' Bangladeshis in India to life

4h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Promote your brand with these corporate gift box ideas

58m | Brands
From left, Amrapali, Haribhanga and Langra varieties of mango

Know your mango: The sweetest ones 'Amrapali, Haribhanga, Langra' are yet to arrive

20h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Water crisis in northeastern Spain

Water crisis in northeastern Spain

28m | Videos
How are the EU Parliament seats divided?

How are the EU Parliament seats divided?

3h | Videos
The CRB area surrounded by centuries-old trees, hills, and valleys

The CRB area surrounded by centuries-old trees, hills, and valleys

4h | Videos
Wall Street Billionaires Rush to Support Trump

Wall Street Billionaires Rush to Support Trump

15h | Videos