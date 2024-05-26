The Poet, the show: Introducing poetry anew

Fusing a bass guitar with the recital of poetry might seem unusual to some but this art form has a long history in the West. Now, it has made its way to Dhaka, perhaps not in the grandest fashion but still with much of its original charm.

Jatra Space, in collaboration with Jatra Biroti, hosted an event called 'The Poet' on Friday evening. This unique performance from the one-man band by MF Hossain blended poetry with bass guitar.

'The Poet' showcased fusion poetry and included performing arts, where actors embodied different aspects of a poem to the audience.

Explaining this form of performance and art requires a more personal and professional touch, which can be tough to explain. But in simple words, it is a form of expression brought to life with live performance. It is something that is made to be understood by everyone through music, words and movements.

"Everyone has their approach to poetry," said Hossain.

"I have my unique style of writing. Poems can be open to interpretation by readers, allowing them to find their meaning based on their perspectives. However, for me, poetry is about sharing my thoughts, stories and life experiences exactly as they are. The words I write are the words that were left unsaid," he added.

To convey his thoughts and make them more accessible to a wider audience, he combines his poetry with music. Music, being a universally understood and felt art form, adds to the poetry, creating a beautiful fusion.

The event, contrary to what one might expect with "music" involved, was not grand. It was an intimate gathering inside a cosy hut on a warm summer evening. With no more than 20 attendees, the setting was soothing and perfect for a relaxed evening.

The performance was very powerful. Hossain performed his poetry for two hours. The themes of his poems were suffering, despair, the urge to survive and the urge to be loved by people. Each word was able to strike a powerful chord and with a bass guitar accompanying the words and a live performance by actors, gave it an extra layer of sophistication.

It also definitely had room to improve a little.

At times, the music felt deafening and chaotic due to the distorted tone Hossain favoured on his menacing six-string bass, which occasionally detracted from the recitation's meaning. His metal screams sometimes overshadowed the spoken words. Nonetheless, the performance was invigorating.

This type of performance is relatively new in Bangladesh but holds immense potential. While not everyone can effectively convey their emotions through poetry and music, and some messages may be lost in translation, this particular performance demonstrated that fusion poetry may have a promising future in the country if executed well.

"I don't write or perform my poems to gain popularity," said Hossain.

"I aim to tell a story and connect with the masses. I'm not alone in this — four others were performing and portraying the characters, each telling a story. Some might ask how our art will reach people if we don't seek fame. I believe that our passion-driven work speaks for itself, and no good work ever goes unnoticed," he concluded.