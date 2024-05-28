Metallica meets heavy rain in Germany concert

TBS Report
28 May, 2024, 10:35 am
Last modified: 28 May, 2024, 10:34 am

Metallica. Photo: Collected
Metallica. Photo: Collected

Metallica commenced the 2024 leg of its 'M72' tour at Olympiastadion in Munich, Germany. The heavy metal band was met with a sudden downpour in the midst of their performance. 

Regardless of the rain, the band performed through all 16 songs from their setlist. The band also performed the song 'Of Wolf and Man', on stage for the first time in many years.

Despite the intense performance, the band posted a photo from their Munich concert with the simple caption, "Thank you, Munich!"
 

