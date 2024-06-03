Bangladesh-China joint venture to build 160MW solar plant in Cox's Bazar

Bay of Bengal Power Company, a joint venture between the Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) and China Huadian Hong Kong Company Limited is set to establish a 160MW solar power plant in Moheshkhali, Cox's Bazar.

The plant will occupy a surface area of 150 hectares of land on the north side of the Energy Island Park, which lies on the south bank of the Kuhelia River, according to the BPDB.

The site is approximately 80km northwest of Chattogram and 23km southeast of Cox's Bazar Airport. The strategic placement is expected to bolster the region's energy infrastructure while leveraging its coastal and flat terrain for optimal project implementation.

The solar project will be financed with both equity and bank loans.

Chen Shaolei, deputy director of Bay of Bengal Power, told The Business Standard that they have already invited an international tender, seeking a contractor for the design, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of the power plant.

The last date for selling the tender document for the solar plant is 25 June. The deadline for submission of the tender is 27 June. The tender security has been set at $2 million or its equivalent in taka, said Shaolei.

BPDB sources added that the solar plant will be connected to a Matarbari grid substation and will have provisions for future expansion.

Maheshkhali is rapidly transforming into a major energy hub, spearheading Bangladesh's ambitious plans for energy expansion, according to project documents.

Currently, the government is overseeing the construction of a deep-sea port and a coal jetty to streamline the import and transport of coal, which is essential for the numerous coal-fired power plants being developed in the region.

In a notable pivot towards sustainable energy, Bangladesh approved an impressive 2.19GW of large-scale photovoltaic (PV) projects in 2023. This substantial increase in renewable energy capacity is attributed to new policy measures designed to incentivise domestic independent power producers.

These measures are aimed at facilitating the construction and operation of new renewable energy plants, thereby reducing the country's reliance on fossil fuels and moving towards a greener energy mix.

The introduction of these PV projects is expected to play a pivotal role in meeting the country's energy demands while also aligning with global environmental standards.

By fostering a more diverse energy sector, Bangladesh is positioning itself as a leader in the adoption of renewable energy within the South Asian region, said the documents.