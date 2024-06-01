Swift wins Bernabéu hearts

Hindustan Times
01 June, 2024, 10:20 am
Last modified: 01 June, 2024, 10:25 am

Swift wins Bernabéu hearts

Taylor Swift performing at her Eras Tour concert. Photo: Collected
Taylor Swift performing at her Eras Tour concert. Photo: Collected

As The Eras Tour sweeps across Europe, Taylor Swift continues to dominate the music industry with back-to-back sold-out shows. The 34-year-old singer revamped the entire setlist and introduced new outfits for various eras. During her latest show in Madrid at Real Madrid Football Club's Santiago Bernabéu, she won the hearts of her fans by speaking Spanish.

During the opening night of her record-breaking Eras Tour show in Spain, the singer addressed the crowd in the Bernabéu in Spanish. "Bienvenido a la Eras Tour," Swift said, which roughly translates to "Welcome to the Eras Tour" in English. However, this is not the first time that the singer publicly spoke in a different language.

Earlier in Paris, Swift spoke a few words in French, including "enchanté" and "c'est magnifique." During her tour in Mexico last year, she left the crowd buzzing with excitement as she said, "Ciudad de Mexico, Bienvenidos al Eras Tour!"

As the video of Swift speaking Spanish quickly went viral on TikTok, fans flooded the comment section, praising the All Too Well singer.
 

