Akash Jure Megh on Bongo: Another Bangla adaptation of a Turkish hit TV series

UNB
31 January, 2022, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 31 January, 2022, 04:32 pm

Akash Jure Megh on Bongo: Another Bangla adaptation of a Turkish hit TV series

"Akash Zure Megh," Bangla adaptation of popular Turkish drama "Love Makes You Cry" will hit Bongo on on Tuesday, 1 February

UNB
31 January, 2022, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 31 January, 2022, 04:32 pm
&quot;Akash Jure Megh.&quot; Photo: Collected
"Akash Jure Megh." Photo: Collected

Popular Turkish series "Love makes you cry" is coming to OTT  platform Bongo as "Akash Jure Megh."
 
"Sometimes Love comes by the road of fire."
 
The video streaming platform Bongo brings the popular Turkish series "Love Makes You Cry" to Bangla to show such a story to the viewers.

Based on a heart-touching love story, the series is being released  under the title 'Akash Jure Megh."

From Tuesday (1 February), viewers on Bongo can watch this epic love story, said a press release on Sunday.
 
The famous duo Hafsanur Sancaktutan and Deniz Can Aktas have played the roles of Ada and Yusuf in the noted drama series.
 
The story of the series is based on the life struggle and love story of a 19-year-old girl named Ada Meryem Varli, who lost her mother from her at an early age & lived in a secluded village. When her greedy uncle forced her to get married, another orphan, Yusuf, comes to her rescue.

The drama will follow how they fled from the village and moved to Istanbul. Did their love succeed? If you want to know more, don't forget to watch "Akash Jure Megh" on Tuesday, 1 February in Bongo.
 
Khaled Sajeeb, Senior Manager (Content & Publishing), Bongo, said, previously our viewers loved to watch Turkish drama Jannat & Shohossro Ek Rajani. This time we bring 'Love Makes You Cry'. Bongo will come up with many more new contents to bring healthy and beautiful entertainment to everyone in Bangla."

