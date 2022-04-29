This Eid, Bongo brings another 7 original tele fictions based on books for Bongo BoB Season 2

BoB Season 2 is sponsored by bKash powered by BelleAme and Bashundhara Spice. Photo: Courtesy

The country's best and foremost streaming platform with the most prominent content collection, Bongo, is ready to launch another spectacular season of BoB (Based on Books) this Eid.

This time, the popular platform returns with its Season 2. In Bongo Bob Season 2, the audience will enjoy seven selected stories adapted from well known authors and best selling books.

The selected books for this season are - Ondhokar o Alo Dekhar Golpo written by Syed Manzoorul Islam, Kolom written by Rashat Rahman Zico, Suravi written by Imdadul Haque Milon, Ekti Saree, Kamranga Boma & Onnanno written by Obayed Haq, Kemon Achen Freelancer Nadia written by Rahitul Islam, Shada Private written by Ishteaque Ahmed and Chol written by Antik Mahmud.

The books will be transformed into telefiction and run the gamut of genres from mystery, drama, comedy, thriller, friendship, romance, action to paranormal scenarios.

