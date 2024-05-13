Bongo brings their own version of 'Family Feud' to Bangladesh

Bongo, a leading OTT platform in Bangladesh, is set to introduce a local version of the popular American TV show 'Family Feud.'

The show, a global phenomenon hosted in over 50 countries, marks its debut in Bangladesh with renowned musician Tahsan Rahman Khan as the host.

'Family Feud' involves two families competing to provide the most popular answers to survey questions, aiming to entertain while fostering family bonding. Tahsan expressed his excitement about revitalising family entertainment in Bangladesh through this show. "We hope to bring back family entertainment in a new way with this game show," he said.

Faysal Taher, Chief Operating Officer of Bongo, highlighted the show's potential to create memorable experiences for the many joint families in the country. With a nod to its original host, Steve Harvey, the Bangladeshi version promises local flavour and surprises. Interested participants can soon apply on Bongo's official website.

