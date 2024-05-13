Bongo brings their own version of 'Family Feud' to Bangladesh

Splash

TBS Report
13 May, 2024, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 13 May, 2024, 04:08 pm

Related News

Bongo brings their own version of 'Family Feud' to Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 May, 2024, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 13 May, 2024, 04:08 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bongo, a leading OTT platform in Bangladesh, is set to introduce a local version of the popular American TV show 'Family Feud.' 

The show, a global phenomenon hosted in over 50 countries, marks its debut in Bangladesh with renowned musician Tahsan Rahman Khan as the host.

'Family Feud' involves two families competing to provide the most popular answers to survey questions, aiming to entertain while fostering family bonding. Tahsan expressed his excitement about revitalising family entertainment in Bangladesh through this show. "We hope to bring back family entertainment in a new way with this game show," he said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Faysal Taher, Chief Operating Officer of Bongo, highlighted the show's potential to create memorable experiences for the many joint families in the country. With a nod to its original host, Steve Harvey, the Bangladeshi version promises local flavour and surprises. Interested participants can soon apply on Bongo's official website.
 

family feud / Bongo / Singer Tahsan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The moral compass goes astray when making money is involved. Photo: vecteezy

Doing right is hard when doing wrong is profitable

6h | Panorama
Not only natural dyes, MiAA also works with natural fabrics like cotton, silk, and endi silk. Photo: Courtesy

MiAA: Bringing back class in luxury

5h | Panorama
Mother and child painting by Kate Ahn. Photo: Collected

It only takes a Mother - for Mother's Day

19h | Features
TBS Illustration

Heat alarms and other ails: How climate change hammers Bangladesh and beyond 

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Putin is removing Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu

Putin is removing Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu

33m | Videos
Why the price of gold is increasing around the world?

Why the price of gold is increasing around the world?

1h | Videos
BJP did not give a candidate in Kashmir for fear of losing the election?

BJP did not give a candidate in Kashmir for fear of losing the election?

3h | Videos
The Chinese company Nio has launched a low-cost model of the Onvo model in the market

The Chinese company Nio has launched a low-cost model of the Onvo model in the market

4h | Videos